More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 10:02 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence Vaughn III, center right, along with their wives, Amy Lewis, center, and Brooke Vaughn, left, carry tens of thousands of petitions demanding equal treatment for everyone involved in the settlement of concussion claims against the NFL, to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on May 14, 2021. Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - The NFL logo is seen at a stadium on Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias.
Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football player Najeh Davenport is shown in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, 2007. Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. The fact that the testing algorithm adjusted scores by race, as a rough proxy for someone's socioeconomic background, went unnoticed for several years until lawyers for former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport exposed it in a 2020 lawsuit. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Co-lead players' lawyer Christopher Seeger, left, speaks with members of the media after a hearing on the proposed NFL concussion settlement outside of the U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 19, 2014, in Philadelphia. Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. Matt Rourke Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias.
Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in the dementia testing made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had the kind of cognitive decline that qualifies retired players for awards that average $500,000 or more.
MARYCLAIRE DALE