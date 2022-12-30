Morgan St. 61, Hartford 54

Turner 5-11 3-5 13, Djonkam 0-2 0-0 0, Burke 2-8 5-7 10, K.Hobbs 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 10-21 6-9 28, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Fagbenle 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Horner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-23 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling