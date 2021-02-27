Morikawa's late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 6:51 p.m.
1 of11 Brooks Koepka tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Collin Morikawa lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after hitting from the 18th fairway during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Patrick Reed watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Rory McIlroy, of England, watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker onto the 17th green during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Billy Horschel watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Pheland M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch Saturday and made it look as though no one could catch him. All it took was two bad holes to turn the Workday Open into a chase.
Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 at the Concession Golf Club, a reasonable score except for what it could have been. When he drove to the front of the green on the 316-yard 12th hole and made an 8-foot birdie, he was at 17-under par and no one else was closer than five shots.