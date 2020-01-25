Morris, Roldan to miss US exhibition against Costa Rica

CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan will miss the United States' exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 and will report to preseason with Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Saturday that goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski will report to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Twenty-two players remain with the U.S. ahead of the match at Carson, California, including 12 who have never played for the national team.

Just five players have more than 10 international appearances: defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and forwards Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes.

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal returned to Dallas on Jan. 16 to continue rehabilitation from offseason groin surgery.

Most of the roster comes from Major League Soccer. The full player pool will be available for exhibitions at the Netherlands on March 26 and at Wales at March 30.

The U.S. is preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September.

Gregg Berhalter, right, head coach of the U.S. Men's National Soccer team, instructs some of his players during drills Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. The team moved its training camp from Qatar to Florida in the wake of Iran's top military commander being killed during a U.S. airstrike in the Middle East.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Bill Hamid (D.C.), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (LA)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Christian Cappis (Hobro, Denmark), Bryang Kayo (no team), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Brandon Servania (Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

