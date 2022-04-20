Most teams welcomed combine's comeback but some snubbed it ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 1:13 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. Gail Burton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Baltimore Ravens Eexecutive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is among those who insist there's no substitute for the in-person interaction at the combine for the people who are ultimately making draft day decisions. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects returned to the NFL this year after the 2021 scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic.
Talent evaluators welcomed back college pro days and private workouts even as the COVID-19 broadside entered its third year. The core of the league's back-to-normal blueprint was the return of the NFL scouting combine to Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.
Written By
ARNIE STAPLETON