Mount St. Mary's 59, Marist 55

Daughtry 2-4 0-0 4, Salton 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 6-14 3-3 17, Harris 5-14 0-0 14, Brickner 3-10 0-0 7, Cooley 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 3-5 2-2 9, Farris 0-3 0-0 0, Ingo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 5-5 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling