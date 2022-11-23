Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65

Jefferson 5-7 2-5 12, Tinsley 2-4 0-0 4, Benjamin 8-21 1-2 19, Leffew 3-8 0-0 7, Thomas 4-10 2-2 12, Barton 1-3 0-2 2, Gibson 2-5 0-0 5, Lipscomb 2-2 0-0 6, Cordilia 0-0 2-2 2, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-13 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling