Mountain East Conference pushes back fall sports to spring

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — The Mountain East Conference is postponing fall college sports competition until the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA Division II conference's Board of Directors announced the decision Thursday. Last month the league pushed back the start of fall sports until at least Oct. 1.

Thursday's move follows an announcement by the NCAA to cancel Division II fall championships.

The league said participants in spring football, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country will retain a year of eligibility.

Winter sports competition has been put on hold until at least Nov. 1 and the indoor track and field championship was suspended for the 2020-21 season, the league said.