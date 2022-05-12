Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson on Thursday, following his only bogey with an impressive mid-round surge to become the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.

Munoz was at 2-under par a one-stroke penalty because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian, who lives in the Dallas area, then went 6-under in the next four holes. He made eagles at the par 5 No. 9 and No. 12 and sank 3-foot birdies in between.