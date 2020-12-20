Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 7:54 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zeke Turner (47) blocks the punt of Philadelphia Eagles punter Cameron Johnston (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) eludes the grasp of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zeke Turner (47) celebrates his interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) celebrates his interception against the Arizona Cardinals with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch, and the Arizona Cardinals improved their position in the playoff race by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday.
Arizona (8-6) won its second straight game as it tries to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals are in third place in their division behind the Rams and Seahawks and would currently be the No. 7 and final seed in the NFC playoffs.