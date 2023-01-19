Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis played deep into the night at the Australian Open, facing down exhaustion and each other for more than 5 1/2 hours in a second-round match until Murray emerged with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory that ended at just past 4 a.m.
They began playing on Thursday and finished on Friday at Margaret Court Arena in the chill of a temperature that dipped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) and before hundreds of enthusiastic spectators.