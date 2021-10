BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and Monmouth rallied past Campbell 34-17 on Saturday, holding onto first place in the Big South Conference.

Lonnie Moore IV made seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while Terrance Greene had two touchdown catches and 104 yards receiving for Monmouth (4-3, 3-0).