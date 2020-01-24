Mutts scores 30, Anderson makes winner for Delaware 73-71

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored a career-high 30 points and Kevin Anderson drove the length of the court to score on a layup with 0.3 seconds remaining to give Delaware a 73-71 victory over Hofstra on Thursday night.

The Pride (14-7, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) erased an 11-point second-half deficit and had a two-point lead after Eli Pemberton's three-point play with 2:10 to go. But Mutts followed with two baskets, the second coming after he grabbed an airballed jump shot and put in the follow with 18 seconds left. Two Jalen Ray free throws tied it with 6.1 seconds to go before Anderson's winning drive.

Hofstra had a 10-point lead midway through the first half before the Blue Hens (14-7, 4-4) cut it to one, 38-37, at halftime.

Mutts was 14-of-17 shooting with 13 rebounds. Anderson and Painter added 15 points each with Painter grabbing 12 rebounds. Nate Darling scored 11 points.

Desure Buie scored 19 points with six assists, Isaac Kante had 16 points and Pemberton and Ray 11 each for the Pride.

