N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia 0 0 0 7 \u2014 7 N.Y. Giants 3 0 7 3 \u2014 13 First Quarter NYG_FG Gano 35, 6:44. Third Quarter NYG_Myarick 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 6:50. Fourth Quarter Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 14:55. NYG_FG Gano 39, 2:54. ___ Phi NYG First downs 19 17 Total Net Yards 332 264 Rushes-yards 33-208 27-70 Passing 124 194 Punt Returns 4-18 1-9 Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-22 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-24 Comp-Att-Int 14-31-3 19-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 1-8 Punts 3-43.333 5-39.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-26 2-15 Time of Possession 27:58 32:02 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-77, Sanders 9-64, B.Scott 15-64, Watkins 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 13-40, Jones 9-30, Booker 3-10, Cooper 1-3, Slayton 1-(minus 13). PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 14-31-3-129. N.Y. Giants, Jones 19-30-0-202. RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 3-32, Reagor 2-31, Watkins 2-23, Smith 2-22, B.Scott 2-8, Arcega-Whiteside 1-13, Goedert 1-0, Sanders 1-0. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 4-13, Golladay 3-50, Slayton 3-40, Engram 3-37, Ross 2-28, Myarick 2-11, Booker 1-17, Cooper 1-6. MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 51.