NYG_FG Gano 35, 6:44. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Jones 20 pass to Engram; Jones 7 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-8; Jones 1 run on 4th-and-1; Jones 14 run. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 0.

Third Quarter

NYG_Myarick 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 6:50. Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Jones 10 pass to Engram; Jones 17 pass to Booker on 3rd-and-7; Jones 17 pass to Slayton. N.Y. Giants 10, Philadelphia 0.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Hurts 12 run; Hurts 13 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 13 run; B.Scott 12 run. N.Y. Giants 10, Philadelphia 7.

NYG_FG Gano 39, 2:54. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 7:22. Key Plays: Jones 18 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-3; Jones 18 pass to Golladay; Jones 10 pass to Myarick. N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7.

___

Phi NYG FIRST DOWNS 19 17 Rushing 11 4 Passing 8 12 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 3-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 332 264 Total Plays 65 58 Avg Gain 5.1 4.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 208 70 Rushes 33 27 Avg per rush 6.303 2.593 NET YARDS PASSING 124 194 Sacked-Yds lost 1-5 1-8 Gross-Yds passing 129 202 Completed-Att. 14-31 19-30 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 3.875 6.258 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-2-1 4-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 3-43.333 5-39.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 72 55 Punt Returns 4-18 1-9 Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-22 Interceptions 0-0 3-24 PENALTIES-Yds 4-26 2-15 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:58 32:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-77, Sanders 9-64, B.Scott 15-64, Watkins 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 13-40, Jones 9-30, Booker 3-10, Cooper 1-3, Slayton 1-(minus 13).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 14-31-3-129. N.Y. Giants, Jones 19-30-0-202.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 3-32, Reagor 2-31, Watkins 2-23, Smith 2-22, B.Scott 2-8, Arcega-Whiteside 1-13, Goedert 1-0, Sanders 1-0. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 4-13, Golladay 3-50, Slayton 3-40, Engram 3-37, Ross 2-28, Myarick 2-11, Booker 1-17, Cooper 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 4-18. N.Y. Giants, Cooper 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 2-39, Gainwell 1-15. N.Y. Giants, Cooper 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Singleton 8-4-0, Maddox 8-0-0, Nelson 4-2-0, Barnett 4-1-0, McLeod 3-0-0, Edwards 2-5-0, Cox 2-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, M.Williams 1-3-0, Hargrave 1-1-1, Avery 1-1-0, Ridgeway 1-1-0, Kerrigan 1-0-0, Reagor 1-0-0, Sweat 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, Mailata 0-1-0, Watkins 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, X.McKinney 4-4-0, Crowder 4-2-0, Robinson 4-2-0, Ragland 3-2-0, Bradberry 3-0-0, Ojulari 2-3-0, Reed 2-3-0, B.McKinney 2-2-0, L.Williams 2-2-0, Roche 2-0-0, A.Johnson 1-3-.5, Love 1-3-.5, Holmes 1-2-0, Carter 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. N.Y. Giants, Holmes 1-15, Crowder 1-9, X.McKinney 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 51.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Saleem Choudhry.