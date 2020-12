N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12

N.Y. Giants 0 0 14 3 — 17 Seattle 3 2 0 7 — 12

First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 31, 11:50. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Swain kick return to Seattle 30; Carson 11 run; Wilson 24 pass to Lockett; Carson 11 run. Seattle 3, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_safety, :28. Drive: 3 plays, 6 yards, 00:20. Seattle 5, N.Y. Giants 0.

Third Quarter

NYG_Morris 4 run (Shepard pass from McCoy), 7:40. Drive: 4 plays, 80 yards, 2:07. Key Plays: Gallman 60 run; Morris 13 run. N.Y. Giants 8, Seattle 5.

NYG_Morris 6 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 2:29. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Gallman 13 run; Gallman 23 run. N.Y. Giants 14, Seattle 5.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 48, 9:50. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:31. Key Plays: Holmes 0 interception return to Seattle 39; McCoy 8 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-9. N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 5.

Sea_Carson 28 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:09. Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Swain kick return to Seattle 18; Carson 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Wilson 21 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-5; Wilson 12 pass to Carson; Holmes 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-15. N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12.

NYG Sea FIRST DOWNS 13 21 Rushing 7 6 Passing 6 13 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 4-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 290 327 Total Plays 55 70 Avg Gain 5.3 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 190 111 Rushes 31 22 Avg per rush 6.1 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 100 216 Sacked-Yds lost 2-5 5-47 Gross-Yds passing 105 263 Completed-Att. 13-22 27-43 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.2 4.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-1 3-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 7-37.3 5-48.4 Punts blocked 1 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 23 132 Punt Returns 0-0 2-12 Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-88 Interceptions 1-0 1-32 PENALTIES-Yds 6-35 6-41 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:49 30:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 16-135, Morris 8-39, Penny 2-8, Lewis 3-6, McCoy 2-2. Seattle, Carson 13-65, Wilson 7-45, Hyde 2-1.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, McCoy 13-22-1-105. Seattle, Wilson 27-43-1-263.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Engram 4-32, Tate 4-30, Shepard 1-22, Slayton 1-14, Morris 1-6, Smith 1-3, Board 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Lockett 6-63, Metcalf 5-80, Dissly 4-28, Carson 3-45, Hollister 3-20, Hyde 3-10, Dallas 2-11, Moore 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, None. Seattle, Moore 2-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Lewis 1-23. Seattle, Swain 3-66, D.Reed 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Crowder 6-1-1, Martinez 5-5-0, Bradberry 5-2-0, Peppers 4-1-1, Holmes 4-1-0, Yiadom 4-0-0, Sheard 3-1-.5, L.Williams 2-1-2.5, Mayo 2-1-0, Ryan 2-1-0, Coughlin 2-0-0, Lalos 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Downs 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-1-0, Johnson 0-1-0, Tomlinson 0-1-0. Seattle, Adams 8-3-1, Brooks 5-6-0, Shaqui.Griffin 4-1-0, D.Reed 3-3-0, Wagner 3-3-0, Ford 2-2-0, Diggs 1-2-0, Wright 1-2-0, J.Reed 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-0-1, Green 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Collier 0-2-0, Amadi 0-1-0, Dunlap 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, Holmes 1-0. Seattle, Diggs 1-32.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Danny Short, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.