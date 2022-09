NYG_FG Gano 36, 12:50. Drive: 5 plays, 4 yards, 2:10. Key Plays: Hubbard kick return to Carolina 22; Jones 4 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Giants 3, Carolina 0.

NYG_FG Gano 33, 2:30. Drive: 13 plays, 25 yards, 7:47. Key Plays: Jones 4 pass to Barkley on 3rd-and-5; Jones 2 run on 4th-and-1; Jones 7 pass to Hudson on 3rd-and-6; Jones 13 pass to Sills. N.Y. Giants 6, Carolina 0.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 31, 12:15. Drive: 14 plays, 58 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: Hubbard kick return to Carolina 29; Mayfield 3 run on 3rd-and-4; McCaffrey 3 run on 4th-and-1; Mayfield 16 pass to Ricci; Mayfield 19 pass to Ro.Anderson. N.Y. Giants 6, Carolina 3.

Car_FG Pineiro 32, :56. Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Mayfield 13 pass to Sullivan; Mayfield 6 run on 3rd-and-3. Carolina 6, N.Y. Giants 6.

Third Quarter

Car_Moore 16 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 12:27. Drive: 3 plays, 67 yards, 1:00. Key Plays: Mayfield 29 pass to Moore; Mayfield 17 run. Carolina 13, N.Y. Giants 6.

NYG_Bellinger 16 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 9:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Jones 15 pass to James on 3rd-and-9; Barkley 16 run; Jones 12 pass to James; Jones 15 pass to Hudson. Carolina 13, N.Y. Giants 13.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 51, 12:31. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Barkley 15 run; Jones 24 pass to Sills on 3rd-and-10; Jones 5 run on 3rd-and-7. N.Y. Giants 16, Carolina 13.

Car_FG Pineiro 38, 10:46. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:45. Key Play: McCaffrey 49 run. Carolina 16, N.Y. Giants 16.

NYG_FG Gano 56, 3:34. Drive: 12 plays, 37 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: Barkley 10 run; Brightwell 14 run on 3rd-and-1; Jones 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Jones 5 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-23. N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16.

___

Car NYG FIRST DOWNS 18 18 Rushing 7 8 Passing 7 8 Penalty 4 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-12 6-18 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 275 265 Total Plays 54 70 Avg Gain 5.1 3.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 146 103 Rushes 23 33 Avg per rush 6.348 3.121 NET YARDS PASSING 129 162 Sacked-Yds lost 2-16 3-14 Gross-Yds passing 145 176 Completed-Att. 14-29 22-34 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.161 4.378 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-5 6-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 5-42.4 5-50.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 92 0 Punt Returns 2-17 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-75 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-38 8-62 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:55 36:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 15-102, Mayfield 6-35, Foreman 2-9. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 21-72, Jones 10-21, Brightwell 1-14, Breida 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Carolina, Mayfield 14-29-0-145. N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-34-0-176.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 4-26, Moore 3-43, R.Anderson 3-32, Ricci 1-16, Sullivan 1-13, Thomas 1-13, S.Smith 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-34, James 5-51, Sills 3-37, Barkley 3-16, Hudson 2-22, Toney 2-0, Bellinger 1-16.

PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 2-17. N.Y. Giants, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, Hubbard 3-75. N.Y. Giants, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Luvu 10-0-0, S.Thompson 6-4-0, Woods 5-5-0, Burns 4-0-2, Chinn 3-2-0, H.Anderson 2-1-0, Henderson 2-1-0, Horn 2-1-0, McCall 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Der.Brown 1-3-0, Haynes 1-3-0, Gross-Matos 1-2-0, Ioannidis 1-1-1, Hartsfield 1-1-0, Littleton 1-1-0, Wilson 1-1-0, Moton 1-0-0, Roy 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Love 7-0-1, Belton 4-0-0, McKinney 3-2-0, Ward 3-1-0, Lawrence 2-3-0, Calitro 2-1-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Ximines 2-0-1, Moreau 1-1-0, L.Williams 1-1-0, N.Williams 1-1-0, Flott 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, McFadden 1-0-0, Crowder 0-2-0, Davidson 0-1-0, Ellis 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. N.Y. Giants, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.