N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103

Barrett 4-18 3-4 11, Randle 11-21 9-13 34, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 7-13 5-5 21, Reddish 3-5 4-5 10, Toppin 3-8 0-0 7, Sims 2-3 0-0 4, Quickley 2-5 2-3 6, Rose 5-10 1-1 13. Totals 37-84 24-31 106.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling