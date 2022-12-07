N.Y. Knicks 113, Atlanta 89

Griffin 3-13 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 1-1 6, Capela 6-7 1-2 13, Murray 0-0 2-2 2, Young 9-20 1-2 19, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-5 6-8 10, Culver 1-5 0-0 2, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-7 2-2 7, Bogdanovic 3-16 3-3 9, Krejci 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 32-85 19-24 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling