N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 96

Bey 1-8 4-5 6, Bogdanovic 3-6 2-2 11, Stewart 2-4 2-2 7, Cunningham 3-12 0-0 7, Ivey 6-9 3-3 16, Key 2-2 0-1 4, Livers 3-7 2-4 11, Bagley III 3-5 2-2 8, Duren 1-3 0-0 2, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 5-12 0-2 11, Joseph 1-4 2-2 5, McGruder 3-5 0-0 8, Umude 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 17-23 96.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling