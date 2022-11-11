N.Y. Knicks 121, Detroit 112

Bey 4-10 3-3 11, Bogdanovic 9-15 7-7 25, Stewart 4-7 3-4 13, Ivey 4-11 2-5 10, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 3-6 2-2 11, Duren 0-1 1-4 1, Burks 5-12 6-8 17, Diallo 4-5 5-6 13, Hayes 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 37-80 31-41 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling