N.Y. Knicks 129, Oklahoma City 120

Barrett 10-16 2-2 25, Randle 9-16 5-6 25, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 14-20 5-6 34, Grimes 4-10 0-0 8, Toppin 2-11 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 1-6 1-2 3, Quickley 6-8 2-2 18. Totals 51-97 16-20 129.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling