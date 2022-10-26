N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131

Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling