N.Y. Knicks 92, Cleveland 81

Diakite 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 4-7 0-0 8, E.Mobley 4-9 3-5 11, Garland 5-19 4-5 17, Mitchell 8-22 5-6 23, Osman 4-8 1-2 10, Love 3-9 0-0 8, Okoro 0-3 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 29-83 15-20 81.

Barrett 5-13 3-4 15, Randle 7-19 3-3 18, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Brunson 7-16 7-8 23, Grimes 2-8 0-0 4, Toppin 2-7 1-2 5, Hartenstein 4-9 2-2 10, McBride 0-4 0-0 0, Quickley 6-8 0-0 12. Totals 35-86 17-21 92.

Cleveland 16 27 20 18 — 81 New York 23 23 25 21 — 92

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 8-35 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-7, Mitchell 2-11, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1), New York 5-29 (Brunson 2-4, Barrett 2-7, Randle 1-7, Toppin 0-3, Grimes 0-4, McBride 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 39 (E.Mobley 10), New York 54 (Robinson 11). Assists_Cleveland 17 (Mitchell 5), New York 17 (Brunson, Randle 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland 15, New York 16. A_19,007 (19,812)