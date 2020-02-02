N.Y. Knicks 92, Indiana 85
Morris Sr. 10-21 5-6 28, Randle 5-14 6-8 16, Gibson 5-6 0-0 10, Bullock 2-7 2-2 7, Smith Jr. 2-9 2-4 6, Knox II 1-7 0-0 2, Portis 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Allen 2-2 2-3 6, Dotson 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 34-82 17-23 92.
Sabonis 10-15 5-8 25, Warren 2-5 1-2 5, Turner 4-5 0-0 12, Brogdon 4-13 0-1 8, Lamb 3-7 2-2 9, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, McDermott 3-9 1-2 8, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 2-3 0-2 5, McConnell 1-2 2-2 4, Oladipo 2-14 2-2 7. Totals 32-76 13-21 85.
3-Point Goals_New York 7-26 (Morris Sr. 3-7, Dotson 2-5, Bullock 1-3, Portis 1-3, Smith Jr. 0-2, Knox II 0-3, Randle 0-3), Indiana 8-24 (Turner 4-5, J.Holiday 1-2, Oladipo 1-4, McDermott 1-5, Brogdon 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 57 (Randle 18), Indiana 34 (Sabonis 8). Assists_New York 19 (Smith Jr. 6), Indiana 21 (Brogdon 12). Total Fouls_New York 20, Indiana 20. A_17,923 (20,000)