N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

E_Lindor (6), Urshela (6), Judge (2). DP_New York (N) 2, New York (A) 0. LOB_New York (N) 9, New York (A) 3. 2B_Peraza (7), Higashioka (5). HR_Do.Smith (9), Alonso (14). SB_Lindor (8). SF_Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (N) Stroman 5 6 5 3 1 0 Familia, W, 3-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York (A) Cole 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 6 Loaisiga 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 Green, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman, L, 5-3, BS, 16-20 0 1 3 3 1 0 Luetge 1 4 3 2 0 2

Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Stroman (Gardner), Loaisiga (Lindor), Chapman (Conforto). WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:16. A_42,714 (47,309).