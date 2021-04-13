N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|01
|—
|3
|New York
|200
|000
|02
|—
|4