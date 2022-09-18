N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

E_Castro 2 (13), Delay (7), Cruz (12). DP_Pittsburgh 1, New York 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, New York 13. 2B_Cruz (10), Hayes (23). HR_Cruz (17). SB_Alonso (4), Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Oviedo 4 5 3 3 4 6 Crowe 2 3 0 0 0 1 Stephenson L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Bañuelos 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 1 1

New York deGrom 5 4 3 3 0 13 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez W,1-4 2 0 0 0 0 5 May 1 1 0 0 0 1

Stephenson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, deGrom pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Oviedo (Alonso), Lugo (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:29. A_36,291 (41,922).