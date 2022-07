Reds ninth. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Tyler Naquin is intentionally walked. Donovan Solano walks. Tyler Naquin to second. Tommy Pham to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Tommy Pham scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 1, Mets 0.