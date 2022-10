N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1

First Period_None. Penalties_Gambardella, NJ (Hooking), 19:34.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Palat), 2:21. Penalties_New Jersey bench, served by Bratt (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:42.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Schneider, Kravtsov), 3:48. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 1 (Rydahl, Hunt), 11:46. Penalties_Tinordi, NYR (Cross Checking), 17:58.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 17-12-8_37. New Jersey 4-10-12_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Domingue 0-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves), N.Y. Rangers, Halak 1-0-0 (15-15). New Jersey, Blackwood 0-1-0 (37-35).

A_11,068 (16,514). T_2:17.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tommy Hughes, Jonny Murray.