Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 2 — 4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 28 (Kreider, Panarin), 13:44 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Delay of Game), 12:48; Gagner, DET (Delay of Game), 13:19; DeKeyser, DET (High Sticking), 19:43.