N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|44
|13
|19
|13
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|LeMahieu dh
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Bichette ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ureña ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Frazier rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Alford rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Fisher pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ford ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valera pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Maybin lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|011
|133
|004
|—
|13
|Toronto
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
E_Torres (18), Guerrero Jr. (17). DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gardner (25), Voit (21), Higashioka (5), Frazier (13), Gurriel Jr. (19), Drury (19), Ureña (4). HR_Gardner 2 (25), Torres (37), Voit (21), Ford (11). SF_Bichette (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Paxton W,14-6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dull
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Toronto
|Waguespack L,4-5
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Stewart
|2
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Adam
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luciano
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
Stewart pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Waguespack (Estrada), Paxton (Gurriel Jr.), Stewart (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:47. A_26,308 (53,506).
