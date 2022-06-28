N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Laureano rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Piscotty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaprielian pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|New York
|110
|000
|00x
|—
|2