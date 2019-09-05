https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-4-Texas-1-14414822.php
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solak 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Encarnación 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Romine c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|New York
|002
|101
|00x
|—
|4
LOB_Texas 7, New York 7. 2B_Romine (9). HR_Odor (22), Judge (20), Torres (34).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn L,14-10
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Guerrieri
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Green
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cessa W,2-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ottavino H,28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Kahnle, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:05. A_36,082 (47,309).
View Comments