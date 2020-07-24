N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 4 6 4 Totals 16 1 1 1 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 Eaton rf 2 1 1 1 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 Kendrick dh 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 1 1 0 Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0 Wade 2b 1 1 1 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 0

New York 201 010 — 4 Washington 100 00x — 1

LOB_New York 6, Washington 2. 2B_Judge (1). HR_Stanton (1), Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole, W, 1-0 5 1 1 1 1 5

Washington Scherzer, L, 0-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 11

HBP_Cole (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_1:43. .