N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 31 1 5 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 Betts cf 3 0 1 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 2 2 1 2 Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 Encarnación dh 5 1 2 3 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Travis dh 2 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 M.Hrnández ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0

New York 000 400 001 — 5 Boston 000 000 001 — 1

DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 11, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (12), Sánchez (12), Torres (22), Voit (18), Encarnación (11). HR_Encarnación (11), Martinez (35). SB_Gardner (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Happ W,12-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7 Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kahnle 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Britton H,29 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 1 1 1 0 0

Boston Lakins 2 0 0 0 0 3 Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0 Weber L,2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Brewer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Kelley 1 0 0 0 2 0 Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 Shawaryn 2 3 1 1 1 2

HBP_Shawaryn (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:29. A_36,619 (37,731).