N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

E_Taillon (1), Torres (4). DP_Oakland 1, New York 0. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 1. 2B_Brown (15), Piscotty (2), Donaldson (15). HR_Judge (29), Stanton (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,2-6 7 6 5 5 1 5 Oller 1 0 0 0 1 1

New York Taillon W,9-1 5 7 3 3 2 6 Luetge H,6 2 0 0 0 0 2 Castro H,8 1 2 0 0 0 2 Holmes S,14-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Taillon (Brown).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:52. A_39,647 (47,309).