N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), Bruce (1), Judge (2). SB_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Kremer L,0-1 3 5 3 3 4 5 Plutko 3 2 0 0 0 0 Wells 1 1 1 1 1 1 LeBlanc 1 3 3 3 0 0

New York Cole W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 13 Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 Luetge 1 3 2 2 0 1

Kremer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).