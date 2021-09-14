N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mancini dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela ss-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|New York
|203
|000
|011
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2