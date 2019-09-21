N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Davis cf 3 0 1 1 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 b-McKinney ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 2 2 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 Maybin lf 0 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Hernández lf-cf 4 0 1 1 Ford 1b 4 1 3 2 Drury 1b 3 1 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 1 1 Ureña ss 3 0 1 0 Wade 2b 3 1 2 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 1 2 a-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0

Toronto 001 000 100 — 2 New York 000 204 10x — 7

E_Gregorius (6). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Grichuk (29), Hernández (18), Judge (18), Stanton (3), Wade (3), Ford (5), Frazier (14). HR_Stanton (2). SB_Wade (7).

Toronto Zeuch, L, 1-1 4 4 2 2 0 6 Pannone 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stewart 1 5 4 4 0 1 Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 Luciano 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York Paxton, W, 15-6 6 3 1 0 0 7 Loaisiga 2 3 1 1 0 5 Green 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Pannone (Gardner). WP_Zeuch.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Joe West.

T_3:01. A_43,602 (47,309).