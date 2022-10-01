N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|14
|7
|
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|40x
|—
|8