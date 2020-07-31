https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-8-Baltimore-6-15447963.php
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Torres ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Velazquez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Andújar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|500
|000
|003
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|220
|000
|020
|—
|6
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stanton (2), Hicks (1). HR_Voit (2), Judge (2), Alberto (1), Ruiz (3), Severino (1). SB_Hays (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga W,1-0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Britton S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Means
|2
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sulser L,0-1 BS,1-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
HBP_Means 2 (Judge,Torres), Lakins Sr. (Sánchez), Loaisiga (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:06.
