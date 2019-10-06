https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-8-Minnesota-2-14495484.php
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encarnación dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Garver c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Arraez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Maybin pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|New York
|107
|000
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Minnesota 2, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B_Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR_Gregorius (1). SF_Stanton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Dobnak L,0-1
|2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Duffey
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Smeltzer
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Stashak
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Littell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Tanaka W,1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loaisiga
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Dobnak pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Tanaka (Polanco), Duffey (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:34. A_49,277 (47,309).
