N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 8 7 8 McKinney rf 5 2 2 3 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Judge dh 4 2 2 1 Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 Stanton lf 1 1 0 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 2 0 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 3 McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 Ureña ss 2 0 1 0 Romine c 3 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 Wade ss-lf 3 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 Alford ph-lf 2 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 201 — 3 New York 420 020 00x — 8

LOB_Toronto 10, New York 1. 2B_Drury (21). HR_McKinney 2 (11), Judge (26), Gardner (27), LeMahieu (26). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Font L,2-3 1 2 4 4 2 1 Thornton 5 5 4 4 0 3 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Severino W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 9 Tarpley 1 2 0 0 1 3 Lyons 1 2 2 2 0 1 Cortes Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_Severino (Ureña), Lyons (Davis). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, John Tumpane; Second, Joe West; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_44,583 (47,309).