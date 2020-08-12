https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-9-Atlanta-6-15477042.php
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Recommended Video:
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|29
|9
|6
|7
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|a-Tauchman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hicks cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Duvall lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Camargo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|b-Markakis ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|003
|120
|—
|6
|New York
|303
|020
|10x
|—
|9
E_Toussaint (0), Riley (3), LeMahieu (2), Torres (4). DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Ozuna (5), Camargo (3), Flowers (2), Ford 2 (2). HR_Ozuna (4), Voit (5), Judge (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Toussaint, L, 0-1
|4
|4
|6
|5
|1
|3
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Montgomery, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Hale
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Green, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Toussaint (LeMahieu), Wilson (Voit). WP_Jackson, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:18. A_0 (47,309).
View Comments