N.Y. Yankees-Boston Runs

Yankees third. Joey Gallo walks. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero. Joey Gallo to second. Gleyber Torres singles to right center field. Joey Gallo to third. Matt Carpenter pops out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Josh Donaldson homers to center field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Joey Gallo scores. Aaron Hicks homers to center field. Jose Trevino flies out to right field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Kevin Plawecki singles to shallow center field. Jarren Duran strikes out on a foul tip. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Kevin Plawecki scores. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep right field to Joey Gallo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 2.

Yankees fifth. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to second base, Trevor Story to Franchy Cordero. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero. Aaron Hicks triples to deep right field. Jose Trevino doubles to shallow infield. Aaron Hicks scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Franchy Cordero.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 2.

Red sox fifth. Franchy Cordero doubles to deep center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Trevino to DJ LeMahieu. Franchy Cordero to third. Kevin Plawecki walks. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Kevin Plawecki scores. Franchy Cordero scores. J.D. Martinez walks. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 5.