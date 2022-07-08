N.Y. Yankees-Boston Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu singles to left field. Aaron Judge grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. DJ LeMahieu to second. Matt Carpenter hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow center field. Matt Carpenter to second. DJ LeMahieu scores. Josh Donaldson homers to left field. Gleyber Torres scores. Matt Carpenter scores. Aaron Hicks doubles to deep right field. Jose Trevino pops out to shallow infield to Trevor Story. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 0.