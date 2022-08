Angels second. Luis Rengifo homers to center field. Taylor Ward grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Mike Ford singles to shallow center field. Jo Adell flies out to shallow right field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Matt Thaiss singles to right field. Mike Ford to second. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Jose Trevino flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Jose Suarez. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge is intentionally walked. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Mike Ford.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Angels 1.

Yankees fourth. Giancarlo Stanton lines out to shallow infield to David Fletcher. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep left center field to Jo Adell. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Jose Trevino flies out to right center field to Taylor Ward.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Angels 1.

Angels fourth. Taylor Ward grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Mike Ford homers to right field. Jo Adell flies out to right field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Angels 2.

Angels fifth. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. David Fletcher lines out to center field to Aaron Judge. Mike Trout singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Mike Trout scores. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Yankees 2.

Yankees eighth. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Velazquez to Mike Ford. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton pops out to first base to Mike Ford. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Yankees 3.