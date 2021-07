Yankees sixth. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Rougned Odor hit by pitch. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Marlins 0.

Yankees eighth. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Aaron Judge to second. Gio Urshela pinch-hitting for Jonathan Loaisiga. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Aaron Judge to third. Rougned Odor singles to shallow infield. Nestor Cortes Jr. to second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Aaron Judge scores. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shortstop. Rougned Odor out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar out at second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Marlins 1.