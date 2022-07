Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Pete Alonso. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo homers to left field. Gleyber Torres flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Matt Carpenter grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Taijuan Walker.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Mets 0.

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo lines out to center field to Aaron Judge. Starling Marte homers to left field. Francisco Lindor doubles to right field. Pete Alonso doubles to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Mark Canha called out on strikes. Eduardo Escobar homers to left field. Pete Alonso scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to left field to Aaron Hicks.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Yankees 2.

Mets third. Starling Marte doubles to deep center field. Francisco Lindor reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Starling Marte scores. Throwing error by Josh Donaldson. Pete Alonso walks. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar flies out to deep left field to Aaron Hicks. Francisco Lindor out at third.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 5, Yankees 2.

Yankees fourth. Josh Donaldson lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Aaron Hicks singles to second base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Aaron Hicks to second. Jose Trevino reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Aaron Hicks to third. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Jose Trevino to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Aaron Hicks scores. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 5, Yankees 3.

Mets eighth. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow infield. Pete Alonso singles to center field. Francisco Lindor to second. Daniel Vogelbach pinch-hitting for Mark Canha. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out on a foul tip. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil singles to left field. Pete Alonso to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for J.D. Davis. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Yankees 3.